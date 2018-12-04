Banks take beating amid stock and bond carnage

article

U.S. banks and brokers are taking a beating as investors worry that their tailwind of rising interest rates may get clipped.

Financial stocks are the worst performing group in the S&P 500, led by shares of JPMorgan, Citigroup, Bank of America and Wells Fargo. While regional banks have dipped in correction terrority.

The headwinds are two-fold: Bond yields declined on fresh concerns the U.S.-China trade truce is too fluid, plus fears that a recession could be more likely are rising after the 3-year and 5-year Treasury yields inverted on Monday for the first time since 2007.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg JPM JP MORGAN CHASE & CO. 107.89 -4.36 -3.88% C CITIGROUP INC. 62.50 -2.66 -4.08% BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 27.12 -1.42 -4.96% WFC WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 52.28 -1.96 -3.61% XLF FINANCIAL SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF 26.16 -0.98 -3.61% KRE SPDR SERIES TRUST S&P REGIONAL BKG ETF 53.15 -2.53 -4.54%

While trade is and has been a major macro economic theme, Tim Anderson, Managing Director, MND Partners, tells FOX Business bonds are the bigger problem right now. "It has to be the flattening of the yield curve. Given that a flat curve, or god forbid an inverted curve takes away from the “easy” money that banks make" he said. Banks make more money when rates are rising because products such as mortgages and credit card APRs are higher. That said Anderson is keeping his cool. "I do not believe we’re going into a recession next year even if the yield curve inverts. I just think there are other structural factors in play" he advised.

The broader U.S. stock averages lost over 2.5 percent apiece in afternoon trading on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average touched a session low that neared an 800-point loss before stabilizing slightly.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg SP500 S&P 500 2726.58 -63.79 -2.29% I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25131.24 -695.19 -2.69% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7240.7931 -200.72 -2.70%

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates three times this year and a fourth hike is expected later this month at the conclusion of the two-day meeting on Dec. 19. While Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested last month that policymakers could temper their rate hike plans for 2019, investors remain cautious on trying to game the Federal Reserve, especially as the bulk of economic data continues to show an improving economy.

Powell's less hawkish tone came after weeks of Fed bashing by President Trump. The Fed Head was set to deliver testimony on Wednesday before the Joint Economic Committee but the event was cancelled to observe former President George H.W. Bush's state funeral. Many government offices are closed, along with the U.S. stock market and other businesses.