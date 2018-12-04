As the New York Stock Exchange prepares to close, here's a look at past shutdowns

To honor the life and legacy of President George H.W. Bush, the U.S. markets will make the somewhat-rare decision to close on Wednesday during a national day of mourning designated by President Trump.

“George H. W. Bush will be remembered for his decades of service to the nation and the world,” Stacey Cunningham, the president of the New York Stock Exchange, said in a tweet. “Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family.”

Bush died late Friday night at the age of 94.

Jan. 2, 2007

The last time the markets closed to honor the death of president was more than a decade ago, in 2007, after Gerald Ford died.

Oct. 29 and Oct. 30, 2012

After Hurricane Sandy ravaged the Eastern Seaboard, the Big Board shut down as Wall Street dealt with the aftermath of the storm. New York City had also shut down subways, buses and commuter rail lines, while requiring lower Manhattan to evacuate.

According to CNN, the last time the stock exchange closed for two consecutive days because of weather was more than a century ago, when a blizzard swept through the city.

Sept. 11, 2001

The terrorist attacks closed the stock exchange through Sept. 14. Markets also closed in 2002 to commemorate the anniversary of the attacks.

July 14, 1977

In 1977, according to Mother Jones, the NYSE closed because of a sprawling blackout in New York City that left the city in the dark for more than 24 hours.

July 21, 1969

To celebrate the first human moon landing in 1969 by Apollo 11, the New York Stock Exchange shuttered its doors for the day.