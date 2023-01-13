Bank earnings beat expectations despite ‘headwinds’, JPMorgan CEO ‘prepared for whatever happens’

Despite a market rally to start the new year and upbeat earnings reports from major banks on Friday, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon foresees more political and economic ‘headwinds’ down the road.

Fourth quarter earnings reports from JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America all exceeded analysts’ expectations, even as deal activity like home mortgage loans and initial public offerings decreased.

JPMorgan’s Dimon said in the company’s release, "We still do not know the ultimate effect of the headwinds coming from geopolitical tensions including the war in Ukraine, the vulnerable state of energy and food supplies, persistent inflation that is eroding purchasing power and has pushed interest rates higher, and the unprecedented quantitative tightening."

"We remain vigilant and are prepared for whatever happens, so we can serve our customers, clients and communities around the world across a broad range of economic environments," he added.

JPMorgan – Q4 highlights

The bank’s net income jumped 6% to $11 billion, while net revenue went up 17% to $35.6 billion and net interest income jumped 48% to $20.3 billion.

Meanwhile, the largest U.S. bank by assets reported average loans went up 6%, average deposits slipped 4%, and client investment assets lost 10%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 142.98 +3.48 +2.49%

Citigroup- Q4 highlights

Citigroup reported net income of $2.5 billion over the fourth quarter 2022 on revenues of $18 billion.

Revenues increased 6% from the prior-year period, but net income fell 21% from the same time one year ago.

U.S. Personal Banking revenues of $4.4 billion increased 10%. Branded Cards revenues of $2.4 billion increased 15%, primarily driven by the higher net interest income.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % C CITIGROUP INC. 49.92 +0.84 +1.71%

Wells Fargo- Q4 highlights

Despite the bank reporting a profit decline, slipping 50% to $2.86 billion over the fourth quarter, or 67 cents per share, it is still ahead of analyst estimates of 60 cents per share.

Throughout the fourth quarter, revenue decreased 5.7% to $19.66 billion, while net interest income increased by 45% to $13.43 billion. Wells Fargo also projected 10% growth in 2023 net interest income to about $49.5 billion.

Consumer and Small Business Banking was up 36%, driven by the impact of higher interest rates, while Home Lending fell 57% on lower mortgage banking income.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WFC WELLS FARGO & CO. 44.22 +1.39 +3.25%

Bank of America – Q4 highlights

Net income reached $7.1 billion, compared to $7 billion from the same period in 2021, while net interest income went up 29% to $14.7 billion.

Revenue, net of interest expense, increased 11% to $24.5 billion.

Consumer Bank had record net income of $3.6 billion. Average loan and lease balances added 10% to $1 trillion as average deposits lost 5% to $1.9 trillion.

Global Wealth and Investment Management client balances dropped 12% to $3.4 trillion, driven by lower market valuations, partially offset by positive net client flows.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 35.23 +0.78 +2.26%