AT&T plans new to build new headquarters outside of Dallas

AT&T is planning to build a new corporate headquarters outside downtown Dallas in the suburban city of Plano, the company said in a letter to employees on Monday.

CEO John Stankey said in a letter to AT&T employees that the company plans to relocate its headquarters, which has been in Dallas since 2008, to a location near the Legacy West food and shopping district in Plano.

The new headquarters will be situated on 54 acres of land that previously served as the headquarters of Electronic Data Systems.

"We'll be transforming this site from the ground up — demolishing the old buildings and designing a new, modern campus that's built for how we work best: together," Stankey said in the letter, according to The Wall Street Journal .

AT&T's plan involves relocating most of the 6,000 employees at its high-rise Dallas headquarters to the new facility in Plano, which will be the home of a broader, low-rise campus that will consolidate more of its operations on-site.

An AT&T official told the Journal that the company couldn't find a large enough parcel of land in downtown Dallas to accommodate the plans for a new headquarters, though they noted the company will keep some personnel and corporate functions downtown.

The telecommunications giant is planning to begin occupying the new headquarters by the second half of 2028.

The move by AT&T comes as several other companies have relocated their corporate headquarters to the suburbs of Dallas.

Toyota opened its North American headquarters in Plano in 2017, while asset manager Fisher Investments said in 2023 that it would move its headquarters from the state of Washington to Plano.

Caterpillar and Wells Fargo are also among the companies that have opted to build campuses in the Dallas suburbs, while Goldman Sachs is building a 14-floor campus in Dallas.