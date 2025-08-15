Goldman Sachs constructs 14-floor Texas campus with fitness center and childcare facilities

One of the most significant names on Wall Street, Goldman Sachs , is in the midst of constructing a new Texas campus equipped with an office spanning 800,000 square-feet with state-of-the-art amenities for employees.

Goldman Sachs, along with Hunt Realty Investments and Hillwood Urban, broke ground on the campus at 2323 North Field Street in Dallas in 2023. It's slated to open in 2028. The building itself is composed of two wings, with the tallest being 14 floors, and will run entirely on electric energy.

It will sit on roughly three acres on the southeast corner of the city's NorthEnd Development. It also sits alongside a 1.5-acre urban park.

The building, designed by Henning Larsen Architects in New York, will boast what the company says is "a modern working environment" with "purpose-built workspaces to enable collaboration and productivity in serving Goldman Sachs’ client base."

The campus, similar to its competitors, also has a host of amenities which can encourage employees to stay on campus and boost productivity. For instance, the office will come with an on-site café, a fitness center and back-up childcare.

There will also be underground parking, conferencing spaces, a variety of outdoor gardens and terraces as well as social spaces. The campus will also be in close vicinity to many cultural and community attractions, including the Perot Museum, the Katy Trail and American Airlines Center, according to Goldman.

With the new building, owned by Hunt Realty, and developed by Hillwood Urban, Goldman Sachs will have the capacity for more than 5,000 people. Goldman Sachs currently employs approximately 4,500 people in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

As COVID-related restrictions eased and return-to-office mandates took effect, companies began introducing fun perks and revamping office spaces to motivate employees to return to the work environment. Many companies, from tech to finance, have even required employees to come back to the office for the majority of the workweek.

Goldman's Wall Street rival, JPMorgan Chase, is also in the midst of constructing a $3 billion headquarters in New York City with perks including lunch being delivered deskside and a sprawling health and wellness center.

Walmart, which is currently in the process of bringing most of its workers back to its main hubs, recently opened a new campus for its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters.

Last year, Amazon opened two new offices at its Puget Sound Headquarters in Bellevue, Washington. One of them, named Dynamo, provides more than 300,000 square feet of new office space, while the other, Sonic, offers 19 floors of working space across more than 400,000 square feet.