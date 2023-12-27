Apple wins appeal to temporarily pause Apple Watch ban

A federal appeals court granted Apple’s request to temporarily pause a federal trade commission’s ban on some of its Apple smartwatches amid an ongoing patent dispute with medical technology firm Masimo.

Apple on Tuesday filed an emergency request with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to halt the ban, which bars the import and sale of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 because of the U.S. International Trade Commission’s decision that the smartwatches infringed on Masimo’s patented blood oxygen sensor technology. Apple began including pulse oximeters in smartwatches beginning with its Series 6 model in 2020.

The appellate court granted Apple’s request to pause the ban's implementation while Customs and Border Protection (CBP) determines whether Apple’s redesigned watches violate Masimo’s patent. CBP is expected to make its decision on Jan. 12.

The ban on Apple Watches determined to have violated Masimo’s patents took effect on Dec. 26 after the Biden administration declined to veto the trade commission’s decision.

Before the ban took effect, Apple preemptively took steps toward compliance. It announced on Dec. 18 that it would halt sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches on its website beginning on Dec. 21, while the company’s retail locations were to stop selling those watches after Dec. 24.

The watches in question were still available as of Tuesday through some other retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart , according to a report by Reuters.

Previously sold Apple Watches and those sold overseas were unaffected by the ban, and it’s currently unclear whether Apple is planning to sell the smartwatches at the center of the legal controversy while the court-ordered pause on the ban’s implementation is in effect.

Versions of the Apple Watch that don’t contain the blood oxygen sensor are unaffected by the patent dispute and can continue to be sold, such as the less expensive Apple Watch SE.

Masimo declined to comment on the ruling. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Analysts at Stifel said in a note, "Our litigation expert predicted that a potential Apple appeal would extend the ‘final’ ITC case verdict roughly another year."

A jury trial regarding Masimo’s allegations in a California federal court ended with a mistrial in May. Apple has separately sued Masimo for patent infringement in a Delaware federal court and has called Masimo’s legal actions a "maneuver to clear a path" for its own competing smartwatch.

The Biden administration had the authority to veto the trade ban ruling issued by the International Trade Commission (ITC) through the U.S. Trade Representative's office, which opted to allow the ruling to stand. The last time a president vetoed an ITC ruling was in 2013 when the Obama administration overturned an import ban on Apple’s iPhones and iPads that arose due to a patent dispute with Samsung.

In February 2023, the Biden administration opted against vetoing a separate import ban on Apple Watches based on a patent infringement complaint from medical technology firm AliveCor. The ITC placed the ban on hold for other reasons.

