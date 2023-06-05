Apple unveils augmented reality headset, new MacBook Air at WWDC

Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced a series of new products at the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, including the augmented reality headset Vision Pro.

Made from lightweight material and three-dimensional glass, the headset can be used at work or home and offers an immersive platform capable of combining apps, visuals and personal surroundings in panoramic views.

Cook said the Vision Pro was "a new kind of computer that augments reality by seamlessly blending the real world with the digital world."

"It’s the first Apple product you look through and not at," he continued. "Vision Pro feels familiar, yet it’s entirely new. You can see, hear and interact with digital content just like it’s in your physical space."

Users can browse by looking, select with the tap of their finger and scroll by the flick of their hand, while voice input allow seamless dictation.

"In the same way the Mac introduced us to personal computing, an iPhone introduced us to mobile computing, Apple Vision Pro will introduce us to spatial computing," Cook said.

"This marks the beginning of a journey that will bring a new dimension to powerful personal technology," he added.

Other features include interactive storytelling, cinematic environments, spatial Facetime experience and a virtual keyboard.

The Apple chief executive also introduced Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger to announce Disney Plus would be available on the new platform from day one.

Other Apple announcements

In addition to the Vision Pro, Apple introduced the new iOS 17 with updates to the phone, messaging and Facetime apps, including Contact Posters, Live Voicemail and transcribed audio messages.

The tech company also unveiled the 15-inch MacBook Air, which features 50% more battery life and a universal clipboard.

Meanwhile, Death Stranding Director's Cut game will be added to Macs, including a game mode to improve user experience.

Apple also showcased the new Apple watchOS 10 with new apps for cyclists and hikers. The latest model will also include upgrades to the health app to track mental and visual health data.

Upgrades to the iPadOS included widgets, lock screen and new health app.