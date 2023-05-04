Apple releases new iPhone rapid security response update

Apple released a new type of software update that improves security for its operating systems.

The rapid security responses are for iOS, iPadOS and macOS, on iPhone, iPad and Mac devices.

Apple said that the updates "deliver important security improvements between software updates."

For example, they provide improvements to the Safari web browser, the WebKit framework stack and other critical system libraries.

"They may also be used to mitigate some security issues more quickly, such as issues that might have been exploited or reported to exist ‘in the wild,’" Apple said.

The updates are delivered only for the latest versions of the operating systems. That begins with iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1 and macOS 13.3.1.

The company said the device allows rapid security response to be applied automatically.

If it is necessary, it will require a restart of a device.

When the update has been applied, a letter appears after the software version number.

Users can check their settings to see if these automatic updates are turned on.

On an iPhone or iPad, simply go to "general" in settings, tap "software update" and then select "automatic updates" and make sure "security responses and system files" is turned on.

On a Mac computer, choose the Apple menu, and then "system settings." Next, click "general" and "software update. Click "show details" and ensure that "install security responses and system files" is turned on.

If a user wishes to turn off the setting or not apply the responses when they are available, the Apple device will receive relevant fixes or mitigations when they’re included in a subsequent software update.

Apple initially announced the rapid security responses last year, according to The Verge.