Apple will reportedly postpone some bonuses until later in the year

CEO Tim Cook has previously described Apple as being "deliberate" on hiring

Certain corporate Apple employees will reportedly have their upcoming bonuses postponed until later in the year.

Citing unnamed sources, Bloomberg reported Tuesday tech giant Apple will do so for workers in corporate divisions that usually get bonuses on a biannual basis. Those affected will go from having their bonuses split between the two months of April and October to receiving the payment in-full in the fall, according to the outlet.

Apple

An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo (REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

Operations and corporate retail are among the divisions that will see their bonus schedules altered in that manner, per Bloomberg. The annual payment is reportedly what most groups at Apple already experience.

APPLE CEO TIM COOK TALKS ‘VERY DELIBERATE’ HIRING STRATEGY

Some other moves Apple is reportedly making amid efforts to lower costs pertain to hiring. 

The company won’t fill some roles that get freed up by the exiting of workers, according to Bloomberg. Recruitment efforts for more roles reportedly will be curbed as well.

Apple logo

 U.S. prosecutors have charged a former Apple Inc employee with defrauding the iPhone maker out of more than $10 million in a series of schemes. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said Apple was being "deliberate" on hiring on more than one occasion, including during a "CBS Mornings" interview in October and at the company’s shareholder meeting earlier in March. 

tim cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook (Getty Images / Getty Images)

APPLE INTRODUCES NEW BRIGHT YELLOW IPHONE 14 LINEUP

Apple, in contrast to Meta Platforms, Alphabet, Amazon and many other tech companies, has not conducted workforce reductions in 2023.

The company’s headcount as of late September 2022 totaled 164,000 full-time equivalent workers, according to its most recent annual report. In the prior year, it employed 154,000. 

FOX Business reached out to Apple for comment.

TIM COOK, APPLE CEO, WEIGHS IN AFTER DISAPPOINTING FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE

