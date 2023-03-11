Apple introduces new bright yellow iPhone 14 lineup

Apple has introduced the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, including the all-new yellow color.

The tech giant said in a release that its new products would have the longest battery life of any iPhone, a dual-camera system and Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection.

In addition to the new yellow phones, the colors include midnight, starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, blue and purple.

The aerospace-grade aluminum design is water and dust resistant, with a ceramic shield front cover.

The internal design was upgraded for heavy workloads and high-powered gaming.

Both models include a Super Retina XDR display with OLED technology.

Video features like Action mode and Cinematic mode are available to use across the iPhone 14 lineup.

The A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU enables smoother graphics, according to Apple, powering camera features like Photonic Engine.

Apple said the phones are also designed to minimize its impact on the environment, including antenna lines that use upcycled plastic water bottles as well as 100% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, 100% recycled tungsten in the Taptic Engine, 100% recycled tin in the solder of multiple printed circuit boards and 100% recycled gold in the plating of multiple printed circuit boards and in the wire of all cameras.

Fiber-based packaging does not use outer plastic wrap, bringing Apple closer to its goal of completely removing plastic from all packaging by 2025.

The phones are now up for pre-order, with availability starting on Tuesday.