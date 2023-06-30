Apple market cap hits $3T

Apple's market capitalization topped $3 trillion on Friday after shares of the tech giant surpassed $190.73 during intraday trading.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 189.59 +0.34 +0.18%

In January 2022, the company reached the $3 trillion mark but slipped below the level before the closing bell.

"Apple invested heavily in services before the pandemic, and it’s starting to bear fruit," David Russell, vice president of market intelligence at the TradeStation Group, told FOX Business. "The market typically assigns higher multiples to those revenues, which is helping drive valuation," he continued. "But the real driver has been renewed confidence in its fundamentals."

"Higher-priced iPhones are boosting margins and investors are now looking into the future and expecting more positives with about a quarter of a billion handsets due for upgrade soon. Apple is also entering the Indian market, which opens a bigger growth potential," Russell added.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a state dinner at the White House earlier in June, with other guests including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Modi’s visit comes as the U.S. looks to deepen ties with India as it continues its rapid economic growth and becomes an increasingly attractive destination for firms relocating operations out of China amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.

Last year, India overtook the United Kingdom as the world’s fifth-largest economy, while its population surpassed China’s as the world’s largest this April and is forecasted to grow for decades to come.

FOX Business' Eric Revell contributed to this report.