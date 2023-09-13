Tim Cook says AI is a 'huge opportunity' while visiting Capitol Hill

EXCLUSIVE: Apple CEO Tim Cook told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that artificial intelligence presents a "huge opportunity" for humanity.

He was on Capitol Hill but notably was not an expected attendee of the Senate’s bipartisan AI Insight Forum, which featured other tech CEOs like Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

Cook confirmed that he was not there for the forum. Fox News Digital spotted him on Wednesday afternoon in the basement of the Russell Senate Office Building, only several floors below where lawmakers and experts were meeting behind closed doors in the Kennedy Caucus Room.

"Just touching base with a number of folks," he responded when asked why he was visiting Congress.

Asked if he had any thoughts on AI in general, Cook said, "Not that I’ll share today."

"I think it’s a huge opportunity," he added when pressed about whether AI is a threat to humanity.

The AI Insight Forum was the first of several such sessions held by the Senate’s bipartisan AI working group, designed to make lawmakers better informed about how to deal with the rapidly advancing technology.

The vast majority of tech giants who did attend suggested they were open to some form of regulation, Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chair Gary Peters, D-Mich., told Fox News Digital.

"I think one of the biggest takeaways coming out of the forum is that we had all of the executives, all the folks at the forum raise their hand to say that government regulation is essential. And they also stressed this regulation needs to happen fairly quickly," Peters said.

Musk spoke to reporters after the first half of the forum and voiced support for some form of regulation.

"It’s important for us to have a referee, just as you have a referee in a sports game, or sports games, and that the games are better for it to ensure that players play [by the] rules, play fairly," Musk said.

"It’s important for similar reasons to have a regulator, which you can think of as a referee, to ensure that companies take actions that are safe and in the interest of the general public."