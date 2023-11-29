EVs significantly less reliable than gas-engine cars, Consumer Reports finds

Electric vehicles are much less reliable on average than those with traditional internal combustion engines, according to new data from Consumer Reports.

The magazine's annual auto reliability brand rankings released Wednesday found consumers reported 79% more problems with EVs than gas-powered cars, trucks and SUVs from the 2000 to 2023 model years studied, and 146% more problems with plug-in hybrids.

However, that does not necessarily mean ICE vehicles are still "old faithful." CR found hybrid vehicles that do not require charging have 26% fewer problems than gas vehicles.

The most unreliable vehicle type in CR's rankings in this year's report was electric pickup trucks.

"As more EVs hit the marketplace and automakers build each model in greater numbers, we are seeing that some of them have problems with the EV drive system motors, EV charging systems, and EV batteries (which are different from the low-power 12-volt batteries that power accessories)," the report reads.

"This story is really one of growing pains," said Jake Fisher, senior director of auto testing at CR, according to the Associated Press. "It’s a story of just working out the bugs and the kinks of new technology."

But the report indicating EVs are less reliable could cause more consumers to hold off on making the switch from gas-powered vehicles amid an EV push from the Biden administration and manufacturers, adding to existing concerns including a lack of charging infrastructure for EVs and the higher cost of the vehicles.

President Biden set a goal of ensuring 50% of car purchases are electric by 2030, and is facing pushback from critics who say the initiative is being forced.

Interest in EVs has grown significantly in recent years, with registrations in the U.S. growing by nearly 547% since 2017. Still, in 2022, EVs made up fewer than 1% of all vehicle registrations in the nation.

Major automakers have begun to acknowledge the concerns over EV demand weakness, as they navigate losses and pull back on investments in the technology.

CR's report also comes a day after more than 3,000 auto dealers nationwide sent an open letter to Biden, urging him to "tap the brakes" on his administration's EV push.

The coalition — which includes dealers located in all 50 states and who collectively sell every major car brand — is taking particular aim at the Biden administration's tailpipe emissions standards released earlier this year which are the most aggressive federal regulations of their kind ever issued. Under the regulations proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) , the majority of new vehicle purchases will be electric within a decade.

"These vehicles are ideal for many people, and we believe their appeal will grow over time," the dealers wrote in their letter to Biden on Tuesday. "The reality, however, is that electric vehicle demand today is not keeping up with the large influx of BEVs [battery electric vehicles] arriving at our dealerships prompted by the current regulations. BEVs are stacking up on our lots."

"Last year, there was a lot of hope and hype about EVs," the letter continued. "Early adopters formed an initial line and were ready to buy these vehicles as soon as we had them to sell. But that enthusiasm has stalled. Today, the supply of unsold BEVs is surging, as they are not selling nearly as fast as they are arriving at our dealerships -- even with deep price cuts, manufacturer incentives, and generous government incentives."

In response, the Biden administration defended their policies and claimed they are working.

"President Biden is investing in a future that is made in America by American workers as we position the United States to lead the clean energy future," a White House spokesperson said in a statement to FOX Business. "Bidenomics is growing the domestic EV and EV charging industry — creating good-paying union jobs in manufacturing and installation, lowering energy costs for hardworking families, improving air quality, and building the economy from the middle out and the bottom up."

"More Americans are buying EVs every day — with EV sales rising faster than traditional gas-powered cars — as the President’s Inflation Reduction Act makes EVs more affordable and helps Americans save money when driving," the statement added.

