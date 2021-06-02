AMC CEO throws retail investors another bone

AMC CEO Adam Aaron wants to get even friendlier with his small but growing base of investors now topping 3 million, and he's dangling a big bucket of popcorn in front of the group.

The movie theater chain on Wednesday announced "AMC Investor Connect," a direct channel to communicate "often with these investors" about company developments.

"AMC Investor Connect will put our Company in direct communication with a retail investor shareholder base that owned more than 80% of AMC at last count. Many of our investors have demonstrated support and confidence in AMC," he said while noting perks come along with the service. "We start with a free large popcorn on us, when they attend their first movie at an AMC theatre this summer," he noted.

Shares are set to extend gains Wednesday.

AMC SHORES UP $230M STOCK SALE

The move comes one day after the company announced plans to raise $230 million in a stock sale to Mudrick Capital in which 8.5 million shares of Class A common stock were sold at $27.12 apiece, a 3.8% premium over Friday’s closing price. Shortly after the announcement, reports circulated Mudrick had sold all of its AMC shares, per Bloomberg. Mudrick did not return inquiries for comment.

AMC STOCK BANNER FLIES HIGH OVER FLORIDA BEACHES

Ahead of the sale, over the weekend an aerial "AMC we love the stock" banner flew over the Florida beaches. It is unclear who commissioned the flight typically reserved for happy hour and beer promotions.

AMC CEO TAKES TO TWITTER TO UNDERSTAND HIS RETAIL INVESTORS

The move is also an extension of Aaron's push to infiltrate this small but mighty group of shareholders. FOX Business previously reported the chief was stepping up his activity on Twitter to understand these investors better.

Free popcorn aside, AMC investors have driven the stock up over 1,411% already this year.

The chain continues to push through its post-pandemic recovery as moviegoers return to the theaters.