Amazon seeks Miami office space as Jeff Bezos heads to Florida

Jeff Bezos said he and fiancee Lauren Sanchez would make Miami their new home

Amazon is on the hunt for some Miami office space to lease.

Bloomberg first reported Monday on the e-commerce giant’s efforts to find office space in the southern Florida city, citing unnamed individuals "familiar with the matter." A spokesperson for Amazon told FOX Business it was indeed doing so, saying it wanted 50,000 square feet.

The logo of the U.S. online retail giant Amazon on a New York distribution center

The logo of the U.S. online retail giant Amazon is seen at the distribution center in Staten Island as workers strike in demand that the facility be shut down and cleaned after one staffer tested positive for the coronavirus on March 30, 2020, in New York.

Amazon’s growth in the area has prompted it to pursue the square footage, according to the spokesperson.

THE BIGGEST DELIVERY BUSINESS IN THE US IS NO LONGER UPS OR FEDEX

The Miami area is also where Jeff Bezos, the founder and executive chair of Amazon, and fiancee Lauren Sanchez plan to make their new home base. Bezos pointed to Blue Origin, having closer proximity to his parents and loving the city as he in early November unveiled their intentions of moving to the city. 

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the Robin Hood Benefit 2022 at Jacob Javits Center on May 9, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood)

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the Robin Hood Benefit 2022 at Jacob Javits Center in New York City on May 9, 2022.

The billionaire has acquired two pieces of real estate on the wealthy barrier island of Indian Creek in Miami-Dade County collectively valued at $147 million, according to reports. 

AMAZON LOOKING TO HELP 2M PEOPLE GROW THEIR AI SKILLS

Amazon’s initiation of the office space hunt took place prior to the unveiling of Bezos plans, the Amazon spokesperson said. 

The spokesperson noted 400-plus Amazon employees have the serviced offices it currently has in Miami designated as their assigned sites. They include corporate and tech workers. 

The Amazon logo

The logo of Amazon, a major online shopping company, is seen at Amazon Amagasaki Fulfillent Center in Amagasaki, Hyogo prefecture, on July 4, 2022.

Amazon has a global workforce that totals over 1.46 million. 

The Seattle-based company also maintains an array of offices and facilities around the world. In the U.S., its headquarters can be found in the Puget Sound area of Washington and Arlington, Virginia, with other offices in cities like Los Angeles and New York City. 

AMAZON SAYS BLACK FRIDAY, CYBER MONDAY SALES EVENT WAS ITS ‘BIGGEST EVER’

Its market capitalization came in at $1.52 trillion as of Tuesday afternoon.