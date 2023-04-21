Amazon, McDonald’s, Microsoft earnings and debt limit battle top week ahead

It will be another busy week for investors with a plethora of blue chip and big tech earnings on tap, as well as first quarter GDP and the ongoing battle over the nation's debt limit.

The stock market closed higher on Friday but ended the week with modest losses.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33808.96 +22.34 +0.07% SP500 S&P 500 4133.52 +3.73 +0.09% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 12072.456253 +12.90 +0.11%

In Washington, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., plans to bring the GOP debt limit bill to a vote this week heating up political tensions in a race to avoid default on America's debt.

DISNEY TO SLASH 7,000 JOBS

Monday, April 24

On Monday Disney will conduct its second round of job cuts, with a third already on the horizon. Its ESPN unit will also be conducting cuts in talent and management.

The cost-cutting comes after CEO Bob Iger returned to the helm after the dismissal of Bob Chapek.

Disney

Monday will also see public comments close for the Federal Trade Commission's Guide for the Use of Environmental Marketing Claims. The FTC has been looking for input on what marketing claims companies can make about their products and what defines compostable, degradable and other terms companies use to market their products.

In earnings, Coca-Cola and First Republic Bank will report before the opening bell. The regional bank has been hard hit after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, and the results will provide a fresh update on its stability.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % KO THE COCA-COLA CO. 64.05 +0.09 +0.14% FRC FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (SAN FRANCISCO CALIFORNIA) 14.26 +0.38 +2.74%

Earnings after the bell will include Ameriprise Financial and Whirlpool.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMP AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC. 314.10 -1.66 -0.53% WHR WHIRLPOOL CORP. 140.98 +0.31 +0.22%

Economic data will include the Chicago Fed national activity index and the Dallas Fed manufacturing business index; both are forecast to show a further decline.

Tuesday, April 25

On Tuesday, Japan’s ispace will attempt to be the first private company to land on the moon.

SPACEX REVEALS WHY STARSHIP EXPLODED MINUTES INTO LAUNCH

Earnings before markets open will include General Electric, General Motors, JetBlue, McDonald’s, Raytheon Technologies, UPS and Verizon.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GE GENERAL ELECTRIC CO. 99.51 -0.25 -0.25% GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 33.55 +0.01 +0.03% JBLU JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP. 6.92 +0.14 +2.06% MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 292.06 +1.06 +0.36% RTX RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORP. 102.25 -0.59 -0.57% UPS UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC. 195.21 +0.22 +0.11% VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. 37.31 +0.12 +0.32%

After the bell Google parent company Alphabet, Boston Properties, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Microsoft, Texas Instruments and Visa will report.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 105.41 +0.12 +0.11% BXP BOSTON PROPERTIES INC. 52.12 -0.16 -0.31% CMG CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. 1,800.05 +1.56 +0.09% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 285.76 -0.35 -0.12% TXN TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED 177.02 +0.40 +0.23% V VISA INC. 234.05 -0.55 -0.23%

It will also be a busy day for economic data, including, building permits (revised), the FHFA monthly home price index, the Case-Shiller home price index, consumer confidence, and new home sales.

In San Francisco, the arraignment for the suspect who allegedly murdered Cash App founder Bob Lee will take place.

Wednesday, April 26

The National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee (NAIAC), which was established in 2020 to advise the president on AI, will release its first report and recommendations today.

Earnings before markets open include Boeing, General Dynamics, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Norfolk Southern, and potentially embattled Bed Bath & Beyond.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA THE BOEING CO. 205.15 -2.08 -1.00% GD GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP. 225.06 -2.47 -1.09% HLT HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. 148.02 +1.01 +0.69% NSC NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP. 211.67 -0.17 -0.08% BBBY BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 0.29 -0.01 -2.17%

After the bell, eBay, Mattel, Facebook's Meta and Spirit Airlines report.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % EBAY EBAY INC. 43.11 -0.27 -0.62% MAT MATTEL INC. 17.39 +0.24 +1.40% META META PLATFORMS INC. 212.89 -0.18 -0.08% SAVE SPIRIT AIRLINES INC. 17.50 +0.16 +0.92%

Wednesday's economic data will include MBA Mortgage applications, durable goods and EIA weekly crude stocks.

Thursday, April 27

Pfizer, which accounted for almost a quarter of biopharma industry spending in 2022, will host their annual meeting on Thursday. The company has offered to buy cancer drugmaker Seagen for $45 billion, which is the biggest industry buyout since the AbbVie and Allergan deal in 2019. Analysts say the Seagen deal will likely face regulator scrutiny.

Pfizer

Thursday's investors will keep their finger on the pulse of the hearing about AMC’s plan to dilute its shares through preferred equity (APE shares). The case has been brought by common stockholders.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMC AMC ENTERTAINMENT 4.99 +0.02 +0.40% APE AMC ENTERTAINMENT 1.55 +0.05 +3.33%

Earnings in the morning will include American Airlines, Caterpillar, MasterCard, Merck, Northrop Grumman and Southwest Airlines.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 13.40 +0.08 +0.60% CAT CATERPILLAR INC. 220.27 -0.80 -0.36% MA MASTERCARD INC. 375.24 +0.24 +0.06% MRK MERCK & CO. INC. 115.37 +1.20 +1.05% NOC NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP. 471.98 -2.17 -0.46% LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 32.15 -0.06 -0.19%

After the bell Activision Blizzard, Amazon, Intel, L3Harris Technologies, Snap and T-Mobile US will report.

MICROSOFT-ACTIVISION DEAL HITS NEW STUMBLING BLOCK

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ATVI ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. 85.53 -0.04 -0.05% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 106.96 +3.15 +3.03% INTC INTEL CORP. 30.30 -0.56 -1.81% LHX L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. 202.03 -0.84 -0.41% SNAP SNAP INC. 10.01 -0.14 -1.36% TMUS T-MOBILE US INC. 146.22 +0.28 +0.19%

Thursday's economic data will include an advance read of first quarter GDP, which is expected to show the U.S. economy grew 2%, a drop from the 4Q's 2.6% rise.

Also, weekly initial jobless claims, NAR pending home sales and the Kansas City Fed's manufacturing index will be released.

Friday, April 28

JetBlue will make a second prepayment to Spirit Airlines shareholders of $0.10 per share despite the ongoing lawsuit by the Department of Justice which aims to block the transaction, saying the deal could reduce competition, causing higher ticket prices.

Earnings on Friday morning will include Outback Steakhouse's parent company Bloomin’ Brands, Charter Communications, Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive and Exxon Mobil.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BLMN BLOOMIN' BRANDS INC. 24.24 +0.08 +0.33% CHTR CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC. 332.71 -3.29 -0.98% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 169.12 -0.73 -0.43% CL COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO. 76.80 +0.44 +0.58% XOM EXXON MOBIL CORP. 116.01 +0.37 +0.32%

Economic data rounding out the week will include personal income, personal consumption, ECI employment wages, the Chicago PMI, the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index (final), and the Dallas Fed's PCE.

Jessica MacKenzie contributed to this story.