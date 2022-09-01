Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Manufacturing

3M will cut jobs as part of a cost-savings plan: report

The number of jobs that may be in danger is not yet known. The company employs 95,000 people in various businesses

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for August 31

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

3M Co. will be eliminating jobs as part of a cost-savings plan in response to a slowing economy.

The news was revealed in an internal communication and reported by Bloomberg.

3M suffered a setback just days ago over a key legal strategy designed to mitigate mounting liabilities.

Michael Vale, head of 3M’s safety and industrial division, disclosed the planned cuts in a message to employees of the unit, reviewed by Bloomberg.

3M TO SPIN OFF HEALTH CARE BUSINESS

3M Logo

3M's (also known as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Co.) St. Paul offices. (Reuters / Reuters Photos)

It is not yet known how many jobs will be involved.

3M's businesses range from dental adhesives to Post-it notes, employing about 95,000 people at the end of 2021, according to securities filings.

The company announced in July it will spin off its healthcare operation.

Scotch Tape

Scotch tape manufactured by 3M is offered for sale at a big box retailer. ((Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

3M ORDERED TO PAY $50 MILLION TO ARMY VETERAN IN EARPLUGS LAWSUIT

Management also cut its full-year sales and profit outlook.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
MMM 3M CO. 124.40 -0.48 -0.38%

3M could also be facing billions of dollars in future costs tied to environmental liabilities and lawsuits alleging that it sold faulty combat earplugs to the US military that led to hearing damage. 

3M Products

The 3M logo is pictured on products at an Orchard Supply Hardware store in Pasadena, California. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni / Reuters Photos)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

3M’s attempt to use controversial bankruptcy rules to halt those claims was rejected by a bankruptcy judge last week.