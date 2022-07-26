3M to spin off health care business

3M announced Tuesday that it will spin off its health care business into a separate publicly traded company.

"The decision to spin off our Health Care business will result in two well-capitalized, world-class companies, well positioned to pursue their respective priorities," 3M CEO Mike Roman said in a statement.

The new company will focus on wound care, health care IT, oral care and biopharma filtration.

3M's health care products took in roughly $8.61 billion in sales in 2021.

The spinoff is expected to be completed by the end of next year, and 3M said it will retain a 19.9% stake in the new company.

3M's announcement coincided with the release of its quarterly earnings report Tuesday. The company's second-quarter adjusted profit fell to $2.48 per share from $2.75 per share a year earlier, however, beat analysts' average estimate of $2.42 per share.

3M also said it plans to complete the spinoff of its food safety business to Neogen, with a targeted closing date of Sept. 1. The companies announced the agreement in December 2021.

Reuters contributed to this report.