Audi's new e-tron GT models are automaker's 'most powerful,' boast crazy horsepower

Audi officially revealed new models of its e-tron GT sedan this week.

The Germany-based automaker, a unit of Volkswagen, said Tuesday it "significantly improve[d] the sporty vehicle’s range, performance, charging, and handling" with its updates to the e-tron GT lineup.

The lineup now consists of the Audi S e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT performance. The last of the three represents the "first fully electric RS performance model" and, thanks to its impressive horsepower, the "most powerful production car that Audi has ever built," Audi said.

"The increased charging power and electric all-wheel drive ensure improved long-distance capability and considerably more performance," Audi CEO Gernot Dollner said in a news release.

The new RS e-tron GT Performance is priced the highest, beginning at 160,500 euros (about $172,000), while the RS e-tron GT asks 147,500 euros (roughly $158,150). For the S e-tron FT, its starting price tag is 126,000 euros ($135,100).

The automaker has started taking orders for the models in Europe, with the U.S. expected to follow in the coming months, according to Car and Driver.

The Audi RS e-tron GT Performance packs a whopping 912 horsepower. The RS e-tron GT boasts 845 hp and the S e-tron GT packs 670 hp, according to the automaker.

Both of the RS models can go as fast as 155 miles per hour.

Audi said the batteries in the new e-tron GT models "can charge from 10 to 80 percent in only 18 minutes at a high-power charging station" and get 280 kilometers (about 174 miles) of range in 10 minutes of charging.

The new models will look different from their predecessors due to various changes made to the exteriors and interiors.

On the inside, for example, the new models will have "redesigned seats, steering wheel, entry sills, and digital content," Audi said.

The virtual cockpit built into the new Audi e-tron GT variants will show battery temperature and charging-related data to the driver.

Owners can also get a "panoramic glass roof" that can adjust its opaqueness "at the touch of a button," according to Audi.

The automaker first started offering its e-tron GT line about three years ago.

