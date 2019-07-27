Tom Brady’s rumored fashion line could have a supermodel adviser in Gisele

article

A supermodel expert might be all Tom Brady needs to get a fashion line off the ground.

The Patriots quarterback reportedly hasn’t ruled out the possibility of starting his own fashion line, telling WWD he has “several things in the works,” and is excited to tackle new challenges in what he describes as a “second career.”

The Super Bowl Champion married world-renowned supermodel Gisele Bündchen in 2009. The power couple has a net worth reportedly more than $500 million.

The couple together on the red carpet (Getty Images)

While he admits he’s had a few questions about some of his previous fashion choices, Brady calls his current look “classic,” and told the outlet he puts “more time and energy into dressing now.”

He hinted at the possibility while talking about a new luxury watch partnership with IWC Schaffhausen -- owned by Compagnie Financière Richemont.

With one of the top-earning supermodels of all time as a guide, it might not take long before fans could have a shot at wearing a Tom Brady brand.

Here’s a look at some of the few accolades his wife brings to the table:

Gisele topped the highest-paid model list for more than a decade.

She only recently lost the number one spot to Kendall Jenner in 2017.

In 2018, she commanded $10 million in earnings for the year, down from her 2017 salary of $17.5 million.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Victoria's Secret model Gisele Bundchen walks the runway at the Victoria's Secret fashion show at the Kodak theater in Hollywood, California November 16, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES) - GM1DTYQYUXAA

Her salary puts her at a tie at number five with model and actress Cara Delevingne.

It's important to note the Brazilian bombshell retired from the runway in 2015. She was known for her long-time contract with lingerie brand Victoria's Secret.

She’s graced the covers of thousands of magazines, including dozens of Vogue covers.

The supermodel knows how to sell clothes on some of the top fashion magazines.

The couple is supportive of each other’s goals

Hardly ever is there a time Gisele isn’t cheering for her husband from the sidelines.

After winning his sixth Super Bowl in February, Brady noted in an interview that while he works, she is, “sacrificing a lot of her dreams.” He explains he can, “only tell her I love her so much.”

The couple has two children together, and co-parent a child Brady had with his ex-wife Bridget Moynahan.

