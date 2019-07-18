Chiefs fan who flashed laser at Tom Brady fined $500

A Kansas City Chiefs fan who shined a laser at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC Championship last January will pay a $500 fine, according to multiple reports.

Continue Reading Below

Dwyan Morgan, a 64-year-old resident of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, pleaded guilty to a charge of disturbing the peace. He faced up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $1,000.

Chiefs officials used video and eyewitness accounts to identify Morgan. The laser was visible on Brady’s uniform and helmet in game footage shot by local news station KMBC.

"There's a lot of pride in Kansas City, and we and our fans thought, 'You don't do that here,'" one Chiefs official told ESPN in February.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

The NFL has a longstanding ban on laser pointers, which can cause eye damage. In addition to his fine, Morgan received a lifetime ban from Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs’ home field.

Brady was unaware that Morgan had flashed a laser at him, ESPN reported. The Patriots beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship, 37-31, and went on to win Super Bowl LIII.