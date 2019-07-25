Tom Brady hints at possible fashion line after luxury watch partnership announcement

Tom Brady could be on his way into the world of fashion.

After announcing last month that he will be partnering with IWC Schaffhausen, a Swiss luxury watchmaker, the 41-year-old New England Patriots quarterback hinted at some new ventures this week.

“I don’t know what the future holds,” he told WWD on Wednesday after being asked if he would start his own fashion line.

“I have several things in the works that I can’t talk about now, and I don’t know if they’ll come to fruition, but I’m excited to find something to challenge me in my second career. I’m just not sure when that’ll happen,” he added.

He told the outlet that over the years his fashion has changed -- somewhat for the better. He said he sometimes questions past looks, but he added: “I put more time and energy into dressing now.”

“I like to stay classic,” he said.

The new partnership with IWC Schaffhausen -- owned by Compagnie Financière Richemont -- happened after Richemont Chairman Johann Rupert reached out to him earlier this year.

“He said he wanted me to be an ambassador,” Brady told the outlet. “He knew I loved the watches, so thought it would be a great fit.”

The NFL star used to be a brand ambassador for Tag Heuer, Forbes reported, and also has sponsorship deals with Under Armour and Ugg.

Brady was recently criticized for posting a video of himself jumping off a cliff with his young daughter.

The video, which showed Brady and his six-year-old daughter, Vivian, leaping off a small cliff in Costa Rica, drew reaction from the likes of Stephen Curry and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on Instagram, the latter of whom said the clip gave him “anxiety.” While some commenters found the video humorous, others argued the stunt was dangerous for both the quarterback and his daughter.

While Brady emerged from the short jump without a scratch, the stunt actually could have had implications on his playing career. The NFL’s standardized contract bars players from engaging in activities, such as mountain climbing or sky diving, that could impact their ability to perform on the field.

FOX Business’ Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.