Tom Brady, Odell Beckham Jr. top NFL's preseason player sales list

At 41 years old, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady remains the NFL’s top-selling player in terms of merchandise, according to the latest statistics released by the NFL Players Association.

Brady outpaced all other NFL players in sales of officially licensed products, including jerseys, T-shirts, collectible figures, headwear and various other merchandise categories, the NFLPA said in its first rankings for the 2019-20 league year. The list tracked sales from more than 75 licensed sellers from March 1 to May 31, including online retailer Fanatics, sports apparel giant Nike and figurine maker Funko.

A six-time Super Bowl champion, Brady has dominated NFL player merchandise sales in recent years. He has led the NFL’s full-year sales rankings three times since 2014, more than any other player, and landed the top spot for the 2018-19 league year.

Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham ranked second on the NFLPA’s preseason list, followed by Chicago Bears pass rusher Khalil Mack, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Beckham was the NFL’s top-selling player in terms of jerseys manufactured by Nike, the league’s official uniform supplier. Brady ranked third in that category. Brady finished first in terms of bobbleheads, Fathead wall decals and licensed headwear.

The Patriots and Bears each had four players in the top 50, tied for most among NFL teams.

The 2019 NFL season kicks off in September. The NFL's full preseason sales list can be viewed here.