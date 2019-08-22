Steve Wynn snaps up $43 million Florida mansion

Former casino mogul Steve Wynn has a new Palm Beach, Florida, beach estate.

The former chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts has purchased a 24,600-square-foot mansion that will neighbor the home of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Wynn, who was forced to resign from his executive role after sexual misconduct allegations in 2018, paid $43 million through an LLC tied to Wynn Fine Art, according to the Real Deal. The oceanfront estate is just minutes from President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

The massive estate includes eight bedrooms, a billiards room, a chef’s kitchen with butler’s pantry, a wine cellar and staff quarters, loggias, terraces, a guest house and a pool house.

Wynn bought the 2.25-acre property from designer Emma Cisneros, who comes from a Venezuelan media conglomerate family and paid $33.6 million for the property in 2005.

Last year, Wynn sold his mansion down the street for around $20 million. Before settling on this beach house, Wynn reportedly considered the former estate of Broadway producer Terry Allen Kramer around the corner.