Country music legend Kenny Rogers' former mansion for sale

A mansion once owned by country music legend Kenny Rogers in a tony area of Atlanta is back on the market.

The Grammy award-winning superstar's former 6,991-square-foot estate features six bedrooms and six bathrooms and two half baths. The breathtaking two-story entryway welcomes guests and potential buyers to formal living and dining rooms. The expansive dine-in kitchen and booth seating and great room offer a towering, 20-foot high ceiling.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - DECEMBER 09: Kenny Rogers performs in concert at Golden Nugget Casino on December 9, 2017 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)

New residents can lounge by the master suite’s fireplace or read in the separate sitting room, when not in the opulent bathroom or spacious walk-in closet. The elaborate finishings are everything of the stately country home. The property includes a heated pool and spa, as well as entertaining deck where no doubt, Rogers strummed out a tune or two.

For $4,495,000 or $22,708 per month, the legend's former home could be yours. The Buckhead county estate is listed by Travis Reed of Harry Norman Realtors.

NASHVILLE, TN - JULY 18: Recording artist Kenny Rogers announces All In For The Gambler: Kenny Rogers' Farewell Concert Celebration at WME on July 18, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. The concert will be held on October 25, 2017 at the Bridgestone Arena Expand

The 81-year-old musical icon's career spanned nearly six decades and he's worth an estimated $250 million. Rogers, who had more than 70 hit singles, announced his retirement in 2015.