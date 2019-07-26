Kid Rock's Detroit mansion hits the market

If you're keen on luxury living in the Motor City, Kid Rock's mansion might be right up your alley.

Continue Reading Below

The "Bawitdaba" singer's 6,000-square-foot, six-bedroom, five-bathroom home is for sale anyone with about $2.2 million lying around.

The 1930s mansion sits on the Detroit River and is a stone's throw away from the historic Manoogian Mansion.

The listing page says the home was renovated multiple times, including the addition of a boathouse which features a jet-ski lift among many other things.

The 0.85-acre mansion includes hardwood floors, an intense security system, and a gourmet kitchen.

Advertisement

His Americana art is included in the sale. Some of the pieces hanging on the walls are a painting of George Washington above a bed, a portrait of Jesus in the bathroom and a "God Bless America" sign.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ (Stylish Detroit Real Estate Photography)

Beyond the decor and layout, the 48-year-old singer once mentioned to the Detroit News that singer Marvin Gaye partied at the home when in his Motown heyday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The home was listed for $465,000 in 2011, so Kid Rock stands to earn a significant profit if he gets his listing price.