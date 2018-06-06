New York Auto Show

Why more women aren’t represented in the auto industry
Automotive analyst Lisa Copeland explains why the auto industry is so heavily male dominated.
Automotive analyst Lisa Copeland on Tesla's latest speed bump and the most popular vehicles among women and the opportunities for women in the auto industry.
FoxNews.com Automotive Editor Gary Gastelu on Volkswagen's pickup truck concept it unveiled at the 2018 New York International Auto show.
FoxNews.com Automotive Editor Gary Gastelu on some of the highlights from the 2018 New York International Auto Show.
Uber suspended tests after a woman was killed by one of its vehicles.
FBN’s Jeff Flock on the new Lincoln Aviator SUV and the future of driverless cars.
Toyota, Cadillac, Hyundai and others are competing to win over buyers who are ditching sedans.
FBN's Jeff Flock on auto industry executives at the New York International Auto Show reacting to President Trump's tariffs.
The concept truck could join a new five-passenger SUV at VW's Tennessee plant.
The Aviator nameplate will return to the U.S. market with a high-tech twist.
Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs will add to already rising commodity costs, according to Ford’s executive vice president.
Ford Executive Vice President Jim Farley on the impact of steel and aluminum tariffs on the auto industry and concerns about autonomous vehicle safety.
Ford Executive Vice President Jim Farley on the car technology trends, protecting customer data, the new Lincoln Aviator's plug-in hybrid option and the outlook for the Lincoln Navigator.
Cadillac unveiled the new 2019 XT4 crossover on the eve of the New York International Auto Show.
Cadillac, Lincoln, Toyota and other brands will bring new SUV models to the 2018 New York International Auto Show.
At this week's New York International Auto Show, automakers will inject more power into everything from muscle cars to SUVs.
The Fox Business Network’s Jeff Flock got a first look at Nissan’s tricked out GT-R, designed to help police departments catch the bad guys, and even had the opportunity to take it for a test drive. Officially called the Police Pursuit #23, the car is also known by its nickname, Copzilla.
Luxury vehicles and horsepower ruled the day at the New York International Auto Show.
Maserati North America's Tom Shanley on the features in the automaker's Ghibli 'Nerissimo.'
FBN's Jeff Flock talks to FCA Head of Passenger Car Brands' Tim Kuniskis about the new Dodge Challenger Demon.