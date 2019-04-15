Ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn 'not healthy,' wife says

The wife of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn said her husband is in poor health after spending nearly four months in a Japanese jail cell, during an exclusive interview on FOX Business Monday.

“He's lost 10 kilos. Is he OK physically spending 120 days in detention? You can't be OK physically when you're only eating a bowl of rice and you're under all of this tension,” she told Maria Bartiromo in response to reports that Carlos is suffering from kidney failure.

“When I saw him his hands were very yellow as if he had jaundice. It was lack of sunlight. I was very worried about him. You know Carlos -- he's OK, but is he healthy? No, he's not healthy.”

Carlos Ghosn was arrested for the fourth time earlier this month on charges of financial misconduct and will remain in jail at least until April 22. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Carole Ghosn described the harsh conditions that her husband is enduring while being incarcerated. In addition to not being allowed to have a lawyer, he is being held in solitary confinement, with the lights on at all times, without a watch.

"They want to [mentally] abuse him, disorient him,” she said. “And he takes a shower twice a week. On the weekends, they lock his room and he can't come out until Monday. So he doesn't even get his half an hour of walking on the roof to get a bit of daylight and fresh air and they pass the food under … the door.”

Carole was also questioned by prosecutors about her husband’s alleged financial misconduct. She said her husband is innocent and she will stand by him.