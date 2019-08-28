Jenny Craig beachfront mansion sells for a slimmed-down pricetag

Entrepreneur Jenny Craig’s luxe beachfront mansion in Del Mar just got a bit of a pricetag trim.

An $11.6 million cut to be exact.

With an original asking price of $39.5 million, the weight-loss guru had to settle for $27.9 million after having the home on the market for five years as first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

The tan-colored abode was built in 1980 and features an interior courtyard, an outdoor swimming pool and an integrated spa. Where the patio descends, visitors are treated to 82 feet of sandy California beach.

This 7,625-square-foot compound is divided into two stories, including five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms and two kitchens. High, white-beamed archways, floor-to-ceiling windows, stenciled details and a dual-sided fireplace are just a few perks that spruce up the property.

At the top level, the mansion’s spacious master suite features a mirrored wall and plenty of sunlight via its numerous windows and wraparound balcony.

Other amenities include two guest units, a four-car garage and gated driveway.

Craig made her fortune with her namesake nutrition and weight loss company, which she founded in 1983. As a women-focused health brand, Jenny Craig Inc. has over 600 brick and mortar centers that help members feel their best.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, the company had a projection that was said to generate roughly $400 million of revenue and $35 million of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in 2018.

