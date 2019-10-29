Inside the floating mansion making a splash on the high seas

It’s no secret that the rich and famous like to sail in extravagant yachts when they hit the high seas, and now regular folk are getting a chance to get a sneak peek at the 60th annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

The boat getting all the buzz this year is the aptly-named Mansion Yacht, the first yacht made entirely of stainless steel, and just like the name suggests, it is a ginormous floating residence.

Measuring 84 feet in length and 40 feet across, the Mansion Yacht can fit up to 149 people, perfect for any mogul who likes to host parties. Indoor and outdoor decks with water views allow voyagers to take in the scene around them while a hybrid theater-game room and seven-person hot tub provide alternative entertainment.

If venturing for a few days, the Mansion Yacht boasts comfy accommodations with five staterooms equipped with king beds and full designer bathrooms.

In terms of consumption, this yacht has storage for 1,600 gallons of Diesel fuel and wastewater, 5,000 gallons of freshwater, and has 72 solar panels that are capable of outputting up to 15 kilowatts of green power.

The most remarkable feature of the Mansion Yacht is its four 18-foot hydraulic legs that have a lifting capacity of a million pounds each, which helps this behemoth stand up in the water when it is not too far from shore. When it does this, it looks very similar to an overwater bungalow, but with a futuristic twist thanks to its sharp lines and alloy finish.

For those curious about the bottom line, Bruno Edwards of Mansion Yachts tells FOX Business said it’s hard to nail down an exact figure because it all depends on how often it is used.

“It is actually 25 percent of the maintenance cost of a fiberglass boat,” he offered for anyone who is curious about how it compares to yachts made out of a different material.

Edwards also said that the Mansion Yacht’s stainless steel construction is one of the reasons why the maintenance cost is so low.

The Mansion Yacht is certainly impressive for a first-timer, but it’s not as expensive as the Fort Lauder Dale International Boat Show’s highest valued yacht for sale, which is Here Comes The Sun with its asking price of $173 million, according to the show’s 2019 Intelligence Report that was conducted alongside the SuperYacht Times.

“It does a whole bunch of other things that a normal yacht doesn’t do, so it doesn’t replace an ocean-going yacht, but it definitely is a great addition to the yacht family,” Edwards explained. “This will be the first one that we sell. We’ve already had a lot of interest, so we are waiting on our first contract.”

Although Edwards couldn’t drop any names regarding who has inquired about purchasing the first Mansion Yacht, he did share with FOX Business exclusively that “a few billionaires” are currently talking with the company.

“There’s no contract as of yet, so it’s anybody’s game still,” he maintaed.

Anyone who is looking to purchase a Mansion Yacht of their own will have to do so through the company’s website.

