Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez party on David Geffen’s megayacht

Here’s how to date a billionaire during the summer: Take a romantic vacation on his billionaire friend’s yacht with some wine and good company.

At least that’s what life is like for Jeff Bezos’ new girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez.

The pair hitched a ride on David Geffen’s megayacht, posing for a photo with their squad in the Balearics sipping wine.

Geffen described the scene in his caption that the crew - which included supermodel Karlie Kloss, her husband Joshua Kushner, oil tycoon Mikey Hess and retired Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein - was “having a great time.”

Bezos, who just unloaded close to $3 billion of Amazon shares, has been spending his summer with his news anchor girlfriend gallivanting around the globe.

The pair started their journey in Sun Valley, Idaho for a billionaire summer camp last month before they hopped across the pond to take in the Wimbledon finals in London.

While the whereabouts of the Amazon CEO’s ex-wife, MacKenzie, seem to be unreported this summer, she has plenty of dollar signs to keep herself occupied.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings released last month show Bezos unloaded about 19.7 million shares of the company to his former flame - through their divorce settlement.

She owns a 4 percent stake in the company, worth an estimated $36 billion. She’s pledged to donate half of that to charity via The Giving Pledge.

