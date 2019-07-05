Lexus teases arrival of luxury yacht — 3 years after sport yacht concept release

Lexus is taking a spin on the water.

The luxury automaker teased the arrival of its new yacht this week. Called the LY 650, the yacht is expected to be completed later this year, according to a tweet from the company.

Lexus — a division of Toyota Motor Corp. — partnered with Marquis Yachts to create the 1,800 horsepower, 65-foot boat.

It will have “advanced technology, three lavish staterooms and several multi-purpose entertainment and lounge areas,” according to the website.

According to a press release, the LY 650 “picks up where the stunning Lexus Sport Yacht Concept left off.” The company released the concept of the smaller yacht in 2017.

“This concept for a Lexus Sport Yacht allowed us to explore how Lexus design language could be applied to a maritime lifestyle,” Yoshihiro Sawa, executive vice president of Lexus International, said in a 2017 statement.

However, the LY 650 will be Lexus’ "first-ever" production yacht, the website said.

“Several of the most attractive features from the 42-foot concept have made their way onto the LY 650,” the LY 650’s release added. “In 65-foot overall length, 19-foot beam form, the newest Lexus yacht has a distinguished style found in the strong, pronounced bow, curved deck accents and accentuated aft hips.”

The company has not yet said how much the yacht will cost.

In February, Lexus ranked as the most dependable brand of vehicles on the market for the eighth year in a row, according to an annual survey conducted by J.D. Power.

J.D. Power ranks car brands based on how many problems arise per 100 vehicles on the road for owners of car models produced three years earlier. Based on available data, owners of Lexus cars from the 2016 model year experienced the lowest number of issues.

FOX Business’ Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.