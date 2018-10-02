Ferrari's newest million-dollar supercar already sold out

article

Ferrari’s newest high-powered supercars set a new bar for the iconic Italian brand.

The Monza SP1 and SP2, two open-air roadsters that resemble race cars of the 1940s and 1950s, made their public debut Tuesday at the Paris Motor Show. The vehicles are the first entrants in Ferrari’s limited-edition lineup of Icona models, and they instantly become the most powerful road-legal cars ever produced out of Maranello.

Both Monzas feature a 6.5-liter V12 engine that generates about 810 horsepower, more than any other Ferrari engine. The Ferrari 812 Superfast, which costs more than $300,000, packs 789 horsepower under the hood.

The million-dollar Monzas can accelerate from zero to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds. They have a top speed of 186 mph.

Ferrari put a price tag of about $1.75 million on each Monza, according to Car and Driver. BBC’s Top Gear estimated a cost of about $2 million.

The company said it will make 499 Monza SP1s and SP2s combined, and all of them have already been sold. Deliveries are expected to begin next year.

The SP1 is a single-seat vehicle, while the SP2 has a passenger seat with a roll bar. Ferrari said the lack of a roof or windscreen “allows drivers to attack corners with a freedom only experienced with a Formula 1 car.”

Ferrari also created a line of apparel for Monza drivers and co-pilots in a partnership with Loro Piana, an Italian luxury clothing company. The line, inspiring by 1950s attire, includes bomber jackets, trousers, sweaters, caps and monogrammed belts. Ferrari also teamed up with Berluti to design custom footwear and bags. An Oxford driving shoe features the same carbon-fiber fabric used in the cars, Ferrari said.

Ferrari first confirmed plans to build the Monza SP1 and SP2 as part of a presentation to shareholders in September. The five-year plan also introduced the name of Ferrari’s first SUV: Purosangue, Italian for “thoroughbred.” The Purosangue will arrive in 2022.