Stock futures rise, oil gains, gasoline trends lower: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

Stock futures add to gains after benchmarks snap slide

NYSE floor traders (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

U.S. equity futures traded higher Friday morning, pointing to further gains after stocks snapped a two-day skid.

Posted by Ken Martin

Oil prices trade higher, head for weekly decline

Marathon Oil refinery (REUTERS/Bing Guan)

Oil prices traded  higher Friday morning as an announced planned release of 240 million barrels from emergency stocks offset some concerns over reduced supplies from Russia caused by western sanctions.

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin trades around $43,000, down 4% for the week

Bitcoins on a table. ( Reuters Marketplace - DPA Pictures)

Bitcoin is trading around $43,000 Friday morning after falling for a fourth straight day. Bitcoin is down more than 4% month-to-date and off more than 5% year-to-date.

Posted by Ken Martin

Gasoline continues to slide

Gas Prices (AAA)

The average price for a gallon of gasoline  in the U.S. slipped on Friday to $4.139, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Thursday was $4.153. The previous record high was $4.33, set on Friday March 11, 2022. 

Posted by Ken Martin

