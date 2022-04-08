Stock futures rise, oil gains, gasoline trends lower: LIVE UPDATES
U.S. equity futures traded higher Friday morning, pointing to further gains after stocks snapped a two-day skid.
Oil prices traded higher Friday morning as an announced planned release of 240 million barrels from emergency stocks offset some concerns over reduced supplies from Russia caused by western sanctions.
Bitcoin is trading around $43,000 Friday morning after falling for a fourth straight day. Bitcoin is down more than 4% month-to-date and off more than 5% year-to-date.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. slipped on Friday to $4.139, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Thursday was $4.153. The previous record high was $4.33, set on Friday March 11, 2022.
