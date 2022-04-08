Stock futures add to gains after benchmarks snap slide

U.S. equity futures traded higher Friday morning, pointing to further gains after stocks snapped a two-day skid.

The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.2% when the Wall Street session begins.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Investors have been weighing the latest updates from the U.S. Federal Reserve amid concerns about rising inflation. The Fed has signaled that it is prepared to keep raising interest rates and reducing its stockpile of bonds and mortgage-backed securities in order to rein in the highest inflation in 40 years.

Oil prices traded higher Friday morning as an announced planned release of 240 million barrels from emergency stocks offset some concerns over reduced supplies from Russia caused by Western sanctions.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 32 cents, or 0.3%, to $96.31 a barrel.

Brent futures added 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $100.70 a barrel.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Overall, oil was set to drop around 3% for the week.

Congress voted overwhelmingly Thursday to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and ban the importation of its oil.

Bitcoin traded around $43,000.

In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 finished 0.4% higher, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite rose 0.3%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34583.57 +87.06 +0.25% SP500 S&P 500 4500.21 +19.06 +0.43% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13897.300013 +8.48 +0.06%

On Wall Street, a late-afternoon rebound was led by technology companies. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 4,500.21. The benchmark index is still on pace for its first weekly loss in four weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3% to 34,583.57. The Nasdaq composite added 0.1% to 13,897.30.

Communication services stocks were among the biggest weights on the market. Twitter fell 5.4%. Computer and printer maker HP surged 14.8% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed an 11% stake in the company.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.65% from 2.61% late Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Investors received an encouraging update on the job market Thursday. The U.S. Labor Department reported that fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as layoffs remain at historically low levels.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.