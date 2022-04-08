ProShares launches Supply Chain Logistics ETF
The fund's top 10 holdings include Canadian Pacific Railway, Union Pacific Corp., UPS, FedEx
ProShares has launched a new exchange-traded fund that offers investors access to companies that are involved in moving raw materials and goods around the world.
The ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF trades under the ticker symbol SUPL and offers exposure to 40 shipping, railroad, air cargo, trucking, technology and brokerage companies that make up the FactSet Supply Chain Logistics Index.
Selected companies included in the index are weighted based on market capitalization, subject to a maximum weight of 4.5% for any single company. The index, which is reconstituted and rebalanced semiannually, includes U.S., non-U.S. developed and emerging market companies.
As of the time of publication, the fund's top 10 holdings include Canadian Pacific Railway, Union Pacific Corp., CSX Corp., UPS, Amadeus IT Group SA, Evergreen Marine Corp., FedEx, DSV A/S, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. and Kuehne+Nagel International AG.
"The pandemic didn’t just highlight the crisis facing the global supply chain, it identified a ripe opportunity to invest in the companies striving to provide real solutions and embrace new technologies that may revolutionize global trade," ProShares founder and CEO Michael Sapir said in a statement. "SUPL may provide investors with exposure to the companies contributing to this long-term transformation."
ProShares, which holds nearly $70 billion in assets, offers one of the largest lineups of ETFs.
Other ProShares ETFs that feature the application of technology and innovation to industrial processes include the S&P Kensho Smart Factories ETF, Nanotechnology ETF, S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF and Smart Materials ETF.
In addition, ProShares launched the Bitcoin Strategy ETF in 2021, the first exchange-traded fund to offer exposure to bitcoin futures contracts.