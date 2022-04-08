McDonald's brings back a spicy fan-favorite to select locations

McDonald's has announced the return of a sold out, menu favorite: the Spicy McNugget.

The item, which became a quick hit with fans in 2020, will only be returning to select McDonald's across the country.

In a statement obtained by Fox Business, a spokesperson for McDonald's confirmed that the Spicy McNugget will be sold at 6,900 restaurants across the country. The item is considered a regional menu item and will only be available for a limited time.

"We’re bringing back the heat for spice lovers," McDonald's said. "Spicy Chicken McNuggets are back for a limited time at select McDonald’s restaurants. The fan-fave, first introduced to our menu in 2020, is now available as a regional menu item at approximately 6,900 participating locations throughout the U.S."

The statement continued, "The craveable, dippable and downright-delicious Spicy Chicken McNuggets are made with tender, juicy all-white meat and breaded with a sizzling tempura coating made of both cayenne and chili peppers."

The spicy nuggets debuted two years ago and quickly sold out. They returned for a brief period in 2021, but once again quickly sold out.

The Spicy McNuggets was the first time McDonald's ever introduced a new flavor for the popular item.

At the time, Linda VanGosen, vice president of menu innovation, said, "This is the first time we’ve introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983. As our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now, we couldn’t think of a better time to bring them to our menus. We can’t wait for McNuggets fans to get a taste of these new spicy options."

