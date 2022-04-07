Expand / Collapse search
Live News
Stocks cautious, oil choppy; jobless claims hit lowest level since 1968: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

6Posts
Weekly jobless claims total 166,000

People seeking employment attend the 25th annual Central Florida Employment Council Job Fair at the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped to the lowest level since 1968 last week.

Data from the Labor Department released Thursday showed 166,000 people filed claims in the week ended April 2, well below the 200,000 forecast by Refinitiv analysts.

Posted by FOX Business Team

Stock futures tread carefully following Fed comments

NYSE floor traders (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

U.S. equity futures  traded cautiously on Thursday morning after details from last month’s Federal Reserve meeting showed that the central bank plans to be aggressive in fighting inflation. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway adds stake in HP; shares jump almost 10%

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (FBN)

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed on Wednesday that it has purchased nearly 121 million shares of HP Inc. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Oil prices choppy after emergency reserve release

Oil rig near Midland, Texas. (REUTERS/Ernest Scheyder)

Oil prices bounced between gains and losses overnight after falling more than 5% in the previous session. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Gas prices continue to slide

Gas Prices (AAA)

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. slipped on Thursday to $4.153, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Wednesday was $4.164. The previous record high was $4.33, set on Friday March 11, 2022. 

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin trades around $43,000 as Miami conference gets underway

Bitcoin was hovering around $43,000, after declining for three straight days. Bitcoin is down more than 5% year-to-date. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

