Stocks cautious, oil choppy; jobless claims hit lowest level since 1968: LIVE UPDATES
FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
incoming update…
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped to the lowest level since 1968 last week.
Data from the Labor Department released Thursday showed 166,000 people filed claims in the week ended April 2, well below the 200,000 forecast by Refinitiv analysts.
U.S. equity futures traded cautiously on Thursday morning after details from last month’s Federal Reserve meeting showed that the central bank plans to be aggressive in fighting inflation. Continue reading
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed on Wednesday that it has purchased nearly 121 million shares of HP Inc. Continue reading
Oil prices bounced between gains and losses overnight after falling more than 5% in the previous session. Continue reading
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. slipped on Thursday to $4.153, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Wednesday was $4.164. The previous record high was $4.33, set on Friday March 11, 2022.
Bitcoin was hovering around $43,000, after declining for three straight days. Bitcoin is down more than 5% year-to-date. Continue reading
Live Coverage begins here