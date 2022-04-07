Aaron Rodgers, Serena Williams, Odell Beckham Jr. talk Bitcoin at conference: 'I'm betting big on crypto'

NFL stars Aaron Rodgers and Odell Beckham Jr., along with tennis legend Serena Williams, on Thursday discussed the future of cryptocurrency investments at the Bitcoin 2022 conference.

Rodgers discussed Bitcoin as a "defense" against the Fed and recent record-high inflation.

"The Fed keeps printing trillions of dollars, and the best defense against inflation, I believe, is Bitcoin," Rodgers said during a Thursday morning panel discussing Cash App, a mobile payment app that allows users to buy and sell Bitcoin. "I got involved in the rabbit hole years ago and once you get to the other side, there’s no turning back."

He continued: "I'm excited to see how it all plays out, but I'm betting big on crypto continuing on in the fashion that it's been."

Beckham Jr., who is relatively new to the world of Bitcoin, said the world's most popular cryptocurrency has "almost become cool."

"I feel like it's super relatable for all ages. … I'm still learning each and every day," he said, adding that he hears people talking about cryptocurrency "in the locker room."

He advised future investors to "get with it" or "get left behind."

The three athletes, who had relatively atypical college experiences, also discussed Bitcoin investments as a way for college athletes and people who did not attend college to become financially independent through cryptocurrency investments.

Williams said there is "a lot happening in the cryptocurrency world," and she thinks "it's all being led by Bitcoin."

"You don't have to buy a whole coin. You know, you can start investing, little by little, you can build yourself up to where you want to be financially. And the opportunities there are really so unique," Williams said.

Rodgers, who announced that he has re-signed with the Green Bay Packers during the conference, also said he thinks it's "possible" for the NFL to eventually offer Bitcoin contracts to athletes.

It will only take one "game-changer" involving a team with "foresight" and "creativity" to team up with an athlete who wants to take a Bitcoin contract "to set the table" for what such a transaction should look like, he said.

An estimated 25,000 people flooded to the Bitcoin 2022 conference in South Beach, Miami, to learn more about cyrptocurrency and fintech companies, network with like-minded individuals, and discuss the future of Bitcoin as a more mainstream form of currency.

Miami has been dubbed the "crypto capital" of the United States and even the world as it attracts a growing number of tech entrepreneurs, investors and startups.