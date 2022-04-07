Expand / Collapse search
Warren Buffett

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway adds stake in HP; shares jump almost 10%

The investment gives Berkshire a roughly 11.4% stake in HP, worth about $4.2 billion

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed on Wednesday that it has purchased nearly 121 million shares of HP Inc.

Shares of the personal computing and printing company rose nearly 10% in after-hours trading.

Berkshire made the purchase this week during a series of transactions, according to Reuters.

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (FBN)

The investment gives Berkshire a roughly 11.4% stake in HP, worth about $4.2 billion. Shares closed Wednesday at $34.91.

Berkshire disclosed the stake in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Neither HP nor Berkshire immediately responded to requests from Reuters for comment.

Berkshire has been on a buying spree of late, making HP its third investment since Feb. 26.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
BRK.A BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 517,306.00 +86.00 +0.02%
HPQ HP INC. 34.91 -1.08 -3.01%

The company increased its insurance holdings on March 21, buying Alleghany Corp for $11.6 billion in cash.

Also in March, Berkshire revealed a 14.6% stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp, which cost well over $6 billion.

Buffett's company had been stockpiling cash, not making a major acquisition in six years.