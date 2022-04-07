Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway adds stake in HP; shares jump almost 10%
The investment gives Berkshire a roughly 11.4% stake in HP, worth about $4.2 billion
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed on Wednesday that it has purchased nearly 121 million shares of HP Inc.
Shares of the personal computing and printing company rose nearly 10% in after-hours trading.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
Berkshire made the purchase this week during a series of transactions, according to Reuters.
The investment gives Berkshire a roughly 11.4% stake in HP, worth about $4.2 billion. Shares closed Wednesday at $34.91.
Berkshire disclosed the stake in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
WARREN BUFFETT'S BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY TO BUY ALLEGHANY FOR $11.6B
Neither HP nor Berkshire immediately responded to requests from Reuters for comment.
Berkshire has been on a buying spree of late, making HP its third investment since Feb. 26.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|BRK.A
|BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
|517,306.00
|+86.00
|+0.02%
|HPQ
|HP INC.
|34.91
|-1.08
|-3.01%
The company increased its insurance holdings on March 21, buying Alleghany Corp for $11.6 billion in cash.
BUFFETT LAMENTS LACK OF GOOD INVESTMENTS EVEN AS BERKSHIRE PROFIT SETS RECORD
Also in March, Berkshire revealed a 14.6% stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp, which cost well over $6 billion.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
Buffett's company had been stockpiling cash, not making a major acquisition in six years.