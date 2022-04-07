Fed's Bullard warns central bank still seems 'behind the curve' on inflation

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said Thursday the U.S. central bank remains well behind in its fight to cool the hottest inflation in four decades.

Bullard was the lone dissenter in March, when the Fed voted to hike the benchmark federal funds rate by 25-basis points for the first time since 2018, bringing to an end the ultra-easy monetary policy put in place to prop up the economy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

He believed the central bank needed to more aggressively raise rates by a half percentage point and begin unwinding its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet.

