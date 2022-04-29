Stock futures choppy, oil rise, tech names struggle: LIVE UPDATES
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are giving back gains Friday morning. Bitcoin remains down more than 12% month-to-date and off more than 13% year-to-date. Continue reading
Oil prices were trading higher Friday morning as the outlook for demand remains a concern due to China's COVID-19 lockdowns. Continue reading
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. rose on Friday to $4.159, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Thursday was $4.141. The record high was $4.33, set on Friday March 11, 2022.
