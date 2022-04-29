US crude oil on track for five straight months of gains

Oil prices were trading higher Friday morning as the outlook for demand is still a concern due to China's COVID-19 lockdowns.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 95 cents to $106.37 a barrel after settling 3.3% higher on Thursday.

Brent futures rose 20 cents to $107.79 a barrel after gaining 2.1% in the previous session.

Both contracts are set to close the week higher.

U.S. crude is on track to post five straight months of gains.

Prices are getting a lift by the increased likelihood that Germany will join other European Union member states in an embargo on Russian oil, according to Reuters.

On the supply side, OPEC+ is likely to stick to its existing deal and agree another small output increase for June when it meets on May 5, six sources from the producer group told Reuters on Thursday.