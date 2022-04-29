Stock futures trade lower to end the week

U.S. equity futures traded lower Friday morning after a day that saw tech stocks power a rally.

The major futures indexes suggest a decline of more than 0.5% when the final trading session of the week gets underway on Wall Street.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Oil prices were trading higher Friday morning.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained $1.22 to $106.65 a barrel after settling 3.3% higher on Thursday.

Brent futures rose $1.60 to $109.19 a barrel after gaining 2.1% in the previous session.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Apple Inc. posted one of its best quarters in its 46-year history on Thursday.

Apple’s revenue for the January-through March period rose 9% to $97.3 billion, far exceeding analyst expectations of $94 billion. Earnings per share rose to $1.52 from $1.40 a year earlier—beating estimates for $1.42 a share and setting a record for Apple’s fiscal second quarter. However, the company cautioned that the resurgence of COVID-19 in China threatens to hinder sales in the current quarter.

APPLE REPORTS HIGHER REVENUE, EARNINGS

Apple shares traded lower by more than 2% in the premarket.

AMAZON, INTEL SHARES FALL ON RESULTS, FORECASTS

Amazon reported its first quarterly loss since 2015. The online retailer and Intel both issued forecasts that missed the mark. Shares of the e-commerce giant traded almost 9% lower in the premarket. Intel shares fell 5% in after-hours trading.

The busiest week of earnings season wraps up with oil giants ExxonMobil, Chevron and Phillips 66.

Industrial conglomerate Honeywell is also expected to report earnings Friday.

US ECONOMY SHRANK AT THE BEGINNING OF 2022

A full economic docket with reports on personal income and spending numbers for March is also expected.

Other reports include the Employment Cost Index, the Chicago Purchasing Managers’ index for April and the University of Michigan’s final index of consumer sentiment for April.

Bitcoin stayed in a range around $40,000.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 4% and China's Shanghai Composite index gained 2.4%.

Chinese state media reported that the ruling Communist Party's powerful Politburo had pledged to step up efforts to boost growth while also curbing coronavirus outbreaks.

Tokyo was closed for a holiday.

After hours on Thursday, SEC filings showed Elon Musk sold 4.4 million shares of Tesla stock worth roughly $4 billion, most likely to help fund his purchase of Twitter. Tesla shares closed Thursday down slightly at $877.51. They are down 17% so far this year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33916.39 +614.46 +1.85% SP500 S&P 500 4287.5 +103.54 +2.47% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 12871.527734 +382.59 +3.06%

Major stock indexes on Wall Street notched their biggest gains in more than six weeks Thursday, as technology companies clawed back some of the ground they had lost recently.

The S&P 500 rose 2.5% to 4,287.50 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.8% to 33,916.39. The Nasdaq picked up 3.1% to 12,871.53.

Chipmaker Qualcomm jumped 9.7% after easily beating Wall Street’s profit estimates.

Facebook parent Meta surged 17.6%, the biggest gain among S&P 500 stocks, after it beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts and reported an encouraging increase in daily users.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

McDonald's rose 2.9% following a strong earnings update. Southwest Airlines rose 2.1% after reporting solid revenue and telling investors it expects a profitable year as travel demand returns with the pandemic fading.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.