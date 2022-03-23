Expand / Collapse search
Stocks cautious, oil rebounds, gasoline moves lower: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

Stock futures trade lower following tech rally

NYSE Traders (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

U.S. equity futures traded modestly lower on Wednesday morning, the day after a Wall Street rally led by technology companies, although investors remain concerned about the war in Ukraine and inflation. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Oil prices rebound as stockpiles drop

Pump Jacks are seen near Bakersfield, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Oil prices bounced back Wednesday morning, erasing losses from the previous session after U.S. crude supplies fell last week. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin price hovers around $42,000

Bitcoin was trading around $42,000 Wednesday morning, paring gains after snapping a two-day losing streak. Bitcoin is up more than 2% month-to-date, but down 8% year-to-date. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Gas prices move lower

Gas Prices (AAA)

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. slipped on Wednesday to $4.237, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Tuesday was $4.242. 

The previous record high was $4.33, set on Friday March 11, 2022. 

Posted by Ken Martin

Live Coverage begins here