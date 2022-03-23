Bitcoin price hovers around $42,000

Expand / Collapse search
Bitcoin is up more than 2% month-to-date, but down 8% year-to-date

SEC is 'terrified' of setting a crypto standard in the US: LBRY CEO

Jeremy Kauffman tells 'The Claman Countdown' if LBRY loses its case to the SEC it could 'severely damage' the crypto industry.

Bitcoin was trading around $42,000 Wednesday morning, paring gains after snapping a two-day losing streak.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the cryptocurrency traded above $43,000.

Bitcoin is up more than 2% month-to-date, but down 8% year-to-date.

A report this week showed net outflows from cryptocurrency investment products and funds for a second straight week, according to digital asset manager CoinShares and reported by Reuters.

Concerns about regulation and the possible fallout from the Russia-Ukraine conflict were reported as the reasons.

The sector posted net outflows of $47 million in the week ended March 18, after experiencing outflows of $110 million the previous week.

President Biden signed an executive order a few weeks ago requiring the government to assess the risks and benefits of creating a central bank digital dollar, as well as other crypto issues.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 27: President Joe Biden and the White House COVID-19 Response Team participate in a virtual call with the National Governors Association from the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building of the White House Complex on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden spoke to governors about their concerns regarding the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus and the need for more COVID-19 tests. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

On its own, Bitcoin saw the largest outflow of $33 million in the latest week, following $70 million outflows previously. 

Year-to-date flows remained positive, however, at $63 million.