Bitcoin price hovers around $42,000

Bitcoin was trading around $42,000 Wednesday morning, paring gains after snapping a two-day losing streak.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the cryptocurrency traded above $43,000.

Bitcoin is up more than 2% month-to-date, but down 8% year-to-date.

A report this week showed net outflows from cryptocurrency investment products and funds for a second straight week, according to digital asset manager CoinShares and reported by Reuters.

Concerns about regulation and the possible fallout from the Russia-Ukraine conflict were reported as the reasons.

The sector posted net outflows of $47 million in the week ended March 18, after experiencing outflows of $110 million the previous week.

President Biden signed an executive order a few weeks ago requiring the government to assess the risks and benefits of creating a central bank digital dollar, as well as other crypto issues.

On its own, Bitcoin saw the largest outflow of $33 million in the latest week, following $70 million outflows previously.

Year-to-date flows remained positive, however, at $63 million.