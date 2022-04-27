Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by  Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Live News
Last Update

Stock futures rebound, tech earnings, gasoline rises: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

5Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Stock futures rebound after tech selloff

Stock futures rebound after tech selloff

Floor traders at NYSE (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

U.S. equity futures pointed to a rebound Wednesday morning, following the previous day's tech-related selloff. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Microsoft boosts revenue forecast, Alphabet growth slows

Microsoft boosts revenue forecast, Alphabet growth slows

Microsoft logo (Reuters), Google logo (AP)

It was a tale of two  tech companies and their quarterly results after the bell on Tuesday. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Oil adds to gains on Russia gas tensions

Oil adds to gains on Russia gas tensions

An oil rig drilling a well at sunrise. (REUTERS/Ernest Scheyder)

Oil prices added to gains on Wednesday morning as prices settled in the Tuesday session 3% higher than Monday. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Gasoline gains

Gasoline gains

Gas prices (AAA)

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. rose on Wednesday to $4.134, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Tuesday was $4.131. The record high was $4.33, set on Friday March 11, 2022. 

Posted by Ken Martin

Live Coverage begins here