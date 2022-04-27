Stock futures rebound after tech selloff

U.S. equity futures pointed to a rebound Wednesday morning, following the previous day's tech-related selloff.

The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.5% when the opening bell rings.

Oil prices added to gains on Wednesday morning as prices settled in the Tuesday session 3% higher than Monday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 11 cents or 0.2%, to $101.92 a barrel. Brent futures rose 39 cents, or 0.4%, to $105.40 a barrel.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33240.18 -809.28 -2.38% SP500 S&P 500 4175.2 -120.92 -2.81% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 12490.743209 -514.11 -3.95%

On Tuesday, U.S. benchmarks were weighed down by sharp declines in Big Tech stocks that took the Nasdaq to its worst drop since September 2020. The S&P 500 fell 2.8% to 4,175.20. The benchmark index closed the day with 95% of its stocks losing ground. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 2.4% to 33,240.18.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq bore the brunt of the day's losses. It tumbled 4% to 12,490.74.

Microsoft shares added 5% in premarket trading after the company boosted its revenue forecast.

Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc., fell 3.6% in regular trading and lost another 2% in premarket trading, following results that fell short of analysts' estimates.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 270.22 -10.50 -3.74% GOOGLE n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

More big technology companies are on deck to report earnings this week, including Meta on Wednesday and Apple on Thursday.

Other earnings are expected from Ford Motor and Dow member, Boeing.

Tesla slumped 12.2% over concerns that CEO Elon Musk will be distracted and less engaged in running the electric vehicle maker as he buys Twitter, which fell 3.9%.

Retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending also fell broadly. General Motors fell 4.5% while Nike slipped 5.8%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 2.76%.

Bitcoin traded around $38,000.

On the economic calendar, the National Association of Realtors is out with its index of pending home sales for March. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv are looking for a decline of 1.6%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 1.2%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 1.9%.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.