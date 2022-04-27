Bitcoin price around $38,000 after 5% decline

Bitcoin was attempting a comeback Wednesday morning after dropping around 5% on Tuesday.

The cryptocurrency was down for four of the past six days.

Month-to-date, Bitcoin is down more than 16% and off more than 17% year-to-date.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, also dipped more than 5% heading into Wednesday.

Dogecoin continued its rise following news that Tesla CEO Elon Musk was buying Twitter.

The New York Assembly passed a bill to block new crypto mining facilities using non-renewable energy sources from setting up shop in the state, according to CoinDesk.

The bill, sponsored by Democrat Anna Kelles, imposes a two-year moratorium on new crypto mining firms that use a carbon-based energy source. The state's Senate is also working on a bill.

Advocates of the bill noted that existing facilities would remain unaffected by the bill, as would any facilities that tap renewable resources.

The bill pertains to new applications and renewals if an applicant wants to increase its facility.