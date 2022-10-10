STOCK MARKET NEWS: US stocks, oil, crypto lower, gas, diesel edge higher, automaker announces recall

US stocks lower as investors await fresh economic data

Symbol Price Change %Change I:DJI $29,296.79 -,630.15 -2.11 SP500 $3,639.66 -,104.86 -2.80 I:COMP $10,652.40 -,420.91 -3.80

U.S. stocks were lower heading into Monday morning as investors await key economic and consumer prices report this week.

Friday marked another dismal end to the week on Wall Street as a strong U.S. jobs report added to worries the Federal Reserve might consider the higher-than-expected hiring data as proof the economy hasn’t slowed enough to get inflation under control.

That might mean still more hefty rate hikes that could make a recession more likely.

A U.S. consumer prices report on Thursday will be one of the biggest factors for markets this week. Investors also are awaiting the latest updates on how companies are dealing with higher prices and interest rate hikes.

On Friday, the S&P 500 fell 2.8%, ending with a 1.5% gain for the week, its first weekly gain in four weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average skidded 2.1% , while the Nasdaq tumbled 3.8%. The Russell 2000 index fell 2.9%, to 1,702.15.

The government report showing employers hired more workers last month than economists expected might clear the way for the Fed to continue hiking interest rates aggressively, something that risks causing a recession if done too severely.

Employers added 263,000 jobs last month, less than the hiring pace of 315,000 in July, but still more than the 250,000 that economists expected.

Stocks have tumbled over 20% this year from record highs this year on worries about inflation, interest rates and the possibility of a recession.

By hiking interest rates, the Fed is hoping to starve inflation of the purchases needed to keep prices rising even further. The Fed has already seen some effects, with higher mortgage rates hurting the housing industry in particular. But if the rate hikes go too far, that could squeeze the economy into a recession.

Beyond higher interest rates, analysts say the next hammer to hit stocks could be a potential drop in corporate profits. Companies are contending with high inflation and interest rates eating into their earnings, while the economy slows.

Meanwhile, Asian shares slipped on Monday, with Chinese markets logging moderate losses after reopening from a weeklong holiday to news of a fresh set of lockdowns due to rising COVID-19 cases. Markets were closed Monday in Tokyo, Taiwan and South Korea.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 2.8% to 17,249.33 while the Shanghai Composite index shed 1.7% to 2,974.15.. Bangkok's SET lost 1% and India's Sensex gave up 0.2%.

Chinese cities were imposing more lockdowns and travel restrictions after the number of new daily COVID-19 cases tripled during a weeklong holiday, ahead of a major Communist Party meeting in Beijing next week.

China is one of the few places still resorting to harsh measures to keep the disease from spreading. The long-ruling Communist Party is particularly concerned as it tries to present a positive image of the nation in the run-up to a once-in-five-years party congress that starts Sunday.

The strict “zero-COVID” approach has taken an economic toll, particularly on small businesses and temporary workers. Many in China hope the pandemic policy will ease after the meeting.