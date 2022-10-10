STOCK MARKET NEWS: US stocks, oil, crypto lower, gas, diesel edge higher, automaker announces recall
Economic activity in China slows, oil prices fall due to COVID. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Cryptocurrency prices for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin were all lower early Monday.
At approximately 5:15 a.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at nearly $19,250 (-0.93%), or lower by $180.
For the week, Bitcoin was trading higher by nearly 1.8%. For the month, the cryptocurrency was lower by nearly 9%.
Ethereum was trading at approximately $1,307 (-1.16%), or lower by more than $15.
For the week, Ethereum was trading higher by 3.3%. For the month, it was trading lower by approximately 23%.
Dogecoin was trading at $0.060651 (-2.49%), or lower by approximately $0.001612.
For the week, Dogecoin was higher by nearly 5%. For the month, the crypto was lower by nearly 3%.
Gasoline prices nationwide moved higher early Monday morning rising nearly a penny to $3.919. The price on Sunday was $3.91, rising from Saturday’s $3.904.
Gasoline prices had dropped for several weeks after reaching an all-time high of $5.01 on June 14, approximately 17 weeks ago, before starting to rise once again almost two weeks ago.
One weeks ago, the average price of a gallon of gasoline nationwide was $3.799. One month ago, that same gallon of gasoline cost $3.724. On year ago, a gallon of gasoline cost $3.269.
Diesel prices nationwide Monday morning were $5.064. A gallon of diesel on Sunday cost $5.03. On Saturday, that same gallon of diesel cost $4.985.
One week ago, a gallon of diesel cost $4.870. One month ago, a gallon of diesel cost $5.017. One year ago, a gallon of diesel cost $3.46.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|RIVN
|$33.95
|-2.81
|-7.64
Rivian Automotive announced on Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener.
The electric truck and SUV maker said the problem could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer.
The recall involves 13,000 vehicles because a fastener connecting the vehicles' front upper-control arm and steering knuckle may not be torqued enough.
There have been seven reports potentially related to the issue, but no injuries have been reported, Rivian said.
"If you experience excessive noise, vibration or harshness from the front suspension, or a change in steering performance or feel, you should call immediately," Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe wrote in a letter to vehicle owners.The company says it is a quick fix and expects to have finished the repairs on all of them in about 30 days.The company, which was founded in 2009, is aiming to take advantage of a growing appetite among consumers and investors for electric vehicles.
Rivian is among a long line of companies, both new and old, trying to peel away market share from Tesla.
It went public last year, and its market value quickly soared past that of Ford and General Motors, but has since come back to earth.In May, Ford trimmed its stake in the company, selling 15 million shares.Rivian's stock is down 67% so far this year.
Amazon has ordered a total of 100,000 electric delivery vans which will be delivered by 2030.
By the end of 2022, Amazon and Rivian's electric delivery vans will hit the road in more than 100 cities.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|I:DJI
|$29,296.79
|-,630.15
|-2.11
|SP500
|$3,639.66
|-,104.86
|-2.80
|I:COMP
|$10,652.40
|-,420.91
|-3.80
U.S. stocks were lower heading into Monday morning as investors await key economic and consumer prices report this week.
Friday marked another dismal end to the week on Wall Street as a strong U.S. jobs report added to worries the Federal Reserve might consider the higher-than-expected hiring data as proof the economy hasn’t slowed enough to get inflation under control.
That might mean still more hefty rate hikes that could make a recession more likely.
A U.S. consumer prices report on Thursday will be one of the biggest factors for markets this week. Investors also are awaiting the latest updates on how companies are dealing with higher prices and interest rate hikes.
On Friday, the S&P 500 fell 2.8%, ending with a 1.5% gain for the week, its first weekly gain in four weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average skidded 2.1% , while the Nasdaq tumbled 3.8%. The Russell 2000 index fell 2.9%, to 1,702.15.
The government report showing employers hired more workers last month than economists expected might clear the way for the Fed to continue hiking interest rates aggressively, something that risks causing a recession if done too severely.
Employers added 263,000 jobs last month, less than the hiring pace of 315,000 in July, but still more than the 250,000 that economists expected.
Stocks have tumbled over 20% this year from record highs this year on worries about inflation, interest rates and the possibility of a recession.
By hiking interest rates, the Fed is hoping to starve inflation of the purchases needed to keep prices rising even further. The Fed has already seen some effects, with higher mortgage rates hurting the housing industry in particular. But if the rate hikes go too far, that could squeeze the economy into a recession.
Beyond higher interest rates, analysts say the next hammer to hit stocks could be a potential drop in corporate profits. Companies are contending with high inflation and interest rates eating into their earnings, while the economy slows.
Meanwhile, Asian shares slipped on Monday, with Chinese markets logging moderate losses after reopening from a weeklong holiday to news of a fresh set of lockdowns due to rising COVID-19 cases. Markets were closed Monday in Tokyo, Taiwan and South Korea.
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 2.8% to 17,249.33 while the Shanghai Composite index shed 1.7% to 2,974.15.. Bangkok's SET lost 1% and India's Sensex gave up 0.2%.
Chinese cities were imposing more lockdowns and travel restrictions after the number of new daily COVID-19 cases tripled during a weeklong holiday, ahead of a major Communist Party meeting in Beijing next week.
China is one of the few places still resorting to harsh measures to keep the disease from spreading. The long-ruling Communist Party is particularly concerned as it tries to present a positive image of the nation in the run-up to a once-in-five-years party congress that starts Sunday.
The strict “zero-COVID” approach has taken an economic toll, particularly on small businesses and temporary workers. Many in China hope the pandemic policy will ease after the meeting.
|Symbol
|Price
|Change
|%Change
|USO
|$75.10
|2.11
|2.89
|XOM
|$101.03
|-1.03
|-1.01
|CVX
|$160.03
|-1.39
|-0.86
Oil prices fell on Monday, snapping five days of gains, as investors took profits after a report on slowing economic activity in China, the world's biggest crude importer, re-ignited concerns about falling global fuel demand.
Brent crude futures for December settlement fell by as much as 1.1%, and was last down 39 cents, or 0.4%, at $97.53 a barrel by 0645 GMT.
West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery declined by as much as 1.1% and was last at $92.27 a barrel, down 37 cents, or 0.4%.
Services activity in China during September contracted for the first time in four months as COVID-19 restrictions hit demand and business confidence, data showed on Saturday.
The slowdown in the economy of China, the world's second-largest oil consumer after the U.S., adds to growing concerns about a possible global recession triggered by numerous central banks raising interest rates to combat high inflation rates.
"Oil ... is getting hit with the triple whammy of China's economic weakness, U.S. monetary policy tightening and Biden administration SPR intervention," Stephen Innes, managing director at SPI Asset Management, said in a note.
Innes was referring to the possibility of additional releases from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve next month in response to the decision last week by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, to lower their output target by 2 million barrels per day.
Brent and WTI posted their biggest weekly percentage gains since March after the reduction was announced.
The OPEC+ cuts, which come ahead of a European Union embargo on Russian oil, will squeeze supply in an already tight market. EU sanctions on Russian crude and oil products will take effect in December and February, respectively."The cut is clearly bullish," ING analysts said in a note.
"However, there is obviously still plenty of other uncertainty in the market, including how Russian oil supply evolves due to the EU oil ban and G-7 price cap, as well as the demand outlook given the deteriorating macro picture.
"Analysts at banks and brokerages have raised their crude price forecasts and expect Brent to rise above $100 a barrel in the coming months.Despite the promised cuts in output, Saudi Arabian state oil company Saudi Aramco has told at least five North Asian customers they will receive full contract volumes of crude oil in November, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.
That would indicate little change in the physical supply of oil at least to Asian buyers of crude from Saudi Arabia, who as OPEC's biggest producer will assume a large portion of the announced reductions.
